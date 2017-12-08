Don Broco share video for T-Shirt Song

Don Broco have released a video for their new track T-Shirt Song.

It’ll feature on the band’s third album Technology, which is set to arrive on February 2 via SharpTone Records.

The video features footage from the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace last month.

Speaking about the track, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani said: “It’s one of the most emotional songs on the record, inspired by a close friend who had just been through a dark break-up.

“While writing the song it was also a difficult time for me emotionally, and one night I found myself in a club where the DJ was playing the Baywatch theme tune.

“Anyone who’s been to a cheesy club night will know this is the moment everyone takes off their t-shirt and swings it round their head. I didn’t really feel like it, but I joined in and as stupid as it sounds it really made me feel better.”

He added: “That was the start of the process by which I came to realise there was light at the end of the tunnel. This song is about going through hell and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

Don Broco will head out on the road across the UK in February in support of Technology, which is now available for pre-order.

Don Broco Technology tracklist

Technology Stay Ignorant T-Shirt Song Come Out To LA Pretty Play It Cool Tightrope Everybody Greatness Porkies Got To Be You Good Listener ¥ Something To Drink

Feb 08: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 10: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 12: Norwich UEA

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 16: Manchester Academy

Feb 17: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 19: Newcastle Northumbria Institute

Feb 20: Aberdeen Garage

Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

