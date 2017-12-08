Trending

Ghost sneak release new live album Ceremony And Devotion

Ghost take everyone by surprise and launch their live album Ceremony And Devotion on streaming services - vinyl, 8-track cassette and CD out in January

Papa Emiritus III
(Image: © Getty)

Ghost have sneak released their new live album titled Ceremony And Devotion.

Yesterday, the band issued a short clip hinting at the record, with Amazon listing its release for next month. But the band have taken everyone by surprise and released Ceremony And Devotion today on digital formats.

It was recorded during their North American tour earlier this year and can be listened to below.

Limited Edition coloured vinyl, eight-track cassette and CD will arrive on January 19 and are now available for pre-order.

To mark the release, Ghost have launched a video for Absolution from the live album.

Ghost leader Tobias Forge said in September that the band hoped to have a new studio album out by April next year and he previously revealed he wanted the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora to be “more apocalyptic.”

Ghost Ceremony And Devotion tracklist

  1. Square Hammer
  2. From The Pinnacle To The Pit
  3. Con Clavi Con Dio
  4. Per Aspera Ad Inferi
  5. Body And Blood
  6. Devil Church
  7. Cirice
  8. Ghuleh/Zombie Queen
  9. Year Zero
  10. Spoksonat
  11. He Is
  12. Mummy Dust
  13. Absolution
  14. Ritual
  15. Monstrance Clock

