Ghost sneak release new live album Ceremony And Devotion

Ghost have sneak released their new live album titled Ceremony And Devotion.

Yesterday, the band issued a short clip hinting at the record, with Amazon listing its release for next month. But the band have taken everyone by surprise and released Ceremony And Devotion today on digital formats.

It was recorded during their North American tour earlier this year and can be listened to below.

Limited Edition coloured vinyl, eight-track cassette and CD will arrive on January 19 and are now available for pre-order.

To mark the release, Ghost have launched a video for Absolution from the live album.

Ghost leader Tobias Forge said in September that the band hoped to have a new studio album out by April next year and he previously revealed he wanted the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora to be “more apocalyptic.”

Ghost Ceremony And Devotion tracklist

Square Hammer From The Pinnacle To The Pit Con Clavi Con Dio Per Aspera Ad Inferi Body And Blood Devil Church Cirice Ghuleh/Zombie Queen Year Zero Spoksonat He Is Mummy Dust Absolution Ritual Monstrance Clock

