Paramore and Hayley Williams join No Music For Genocide initiative, removing their music from streaming services in Israel

]Paramore and their lead singer Hayley Williams have joined the No Music For Genocide campaign.

According to a report by NME earlier today (September 25), songs by the US alternative band and from their vocalist’s solo career will be removed from streaming services in Israel as the artists join the initiative.

More than 400 musicians and labels – including Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., Primal Scream and Rina Sawayama – have already signed up, protesting Israel’s military actions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Massive Attack announced their participation in No Music For Genocide last week, saying via social media: “In support of the No Music For Genocide initiative, Massive Attack have made a formal request to our record label (Universal Music Group) that our music be removed from all DSP streaming services in the territory of Israel.”

Earlier this month, a United Nations commission accused Israel of committing genocide in Palestine. Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Daniel Meron, called the report “scandalous” and “fake”, arguing that the country had a right to defend itself following attacks from Hamas in October 2023 that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. More than 64,000 people have been killed and 160,000 injured in Gaza since then.

The Israel/Palestine conflict has been ongoing for decades, with official UN figures for the 15 years before the 2023 escalation recording 7,277 Palestinian deaths and 162,121 Palestinian injuries in occupied Palestinian territory and Israel. There were also 368 Israeli deaths and 6,670 Israeli injuries during the same time span in the same region.

Paramore haven’t commented on joining No Music For Genocide, but the band have previously voiced their support for Palestine. In May 2024, they encouraged their fans to support Save The Children as the charity provided humanitarian aid in Gaza. The following September, they teamed up with fashion designer Bug Girl for a merchandise line that benefitted Medical Aid For Palestinians.

Paramore are currently on a break from touring and recording, as Williams confirmed in an interview with The Face earlier this month. “We always take huge breaks,” she said. “In order for us to metabolise shit that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums.”