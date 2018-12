Distorted Harmony have released a live video for their track Hollow, taken from second album Chain Reaction.

The Prog Award-nominated Isreali outfit launched the follow-up to 2012’s Utopia in July, vowing to deliver a “heavier, more focused and mature” work. The launch followed a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Distorted Harmony play their first-ever show outside their native country at the Haunted Sky festival in Tilburg, the Netherlands on November 8.