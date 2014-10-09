Live As One with Distorted Harmony

Distorted Harmony have released a live video for their track As One.

It was recorded during the Israeli outfit’s Chain Reaction Live concert in their home town of Tel Aviv in August, when they played their second album in full.

Chain Reaction, the follow-up to 2012 debut Utopia, was launched earlier this year after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Ahead of its release the Prog Award nominated band said: “This album is going to be heavier, with songwriting that is a lot more focused, mature and coherent.

“The band as a whole has gotten tighter; the variant music influences of each member have been carefully balanced and woven into the compositions.”

Distorted Harmony play three shows in the Netherlands next month.

Nov 07: Helmond De Cacaofabriek

Nov 08: Tilburg Haunted Sky

Nov 09: TBA