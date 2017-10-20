Roy Orbison hologram tour set for the UK

A Roy Orbison hologram tour will arrive in the UK in April next year for a run of 10 dates.

The Roy Orbison In Dreams The Hologram UK Tour will get under way at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on April 8 and conclude at Bournemouth’s BIC on the 20th of the month under the

The hologram of Orbison, who died in 1988, will be backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and is said to be a “mesmerising touring event.”

President of Roy Orbison Music, Alex Orbison, says: “My dad was one of the first people to combine rock and roll with orchestral sound, so to see the full meal deal of having the big orchestra with my dad is really a dream set up.”

Promoter Danny Betesh, who originally promoted shows with Orbison in the 60s, adds: “I’ve been working with artists and live shows since the 60s and it’s immensely exciting to see Roy back on the stage in such a modern and creative way.

“His music never went away and now fans can enjoy seeing the live show and hearing all those much loved songs.”

Ahead of the tour, Sony Music will release the album A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on November 3.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 9am on October 27 via Ticketline and venue box offices. Find a list of dates below.

Roy Orbison is the latest artist to be featured in a hologram tour. The Ronnie James Dio tour will get under way next month, while a Frank Zappa hologram tour is currently in the planning stages.

The Roy Orbison In Dreams Hologram UK Tour 2018

Apr 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 09: Birmingham Genting Arena

Apr 11: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 12: Edinburgh Playhouse

Apr 13: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Apr 14: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 16: Nottingham Royal Centre

Apr 17: Liverpool Echo 2

Apr 18: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Apr 20: Bournemouth BIC

