Disturbed's David Draiman takes a pop at Dio hologram

Disturbed’s David Draiman says that the Ronnie James Dio live hologram is “weird” and makes him “sad.”

Dio Disciples debuted the hologram at Wacken Open Air festival in Germany in August, marking “the first time a hologram has been accompanied by a live band in a traditional concert setting.” They then confirmed they’re planning to bring it on tour with them next year.

But frontman Draiman says the spectacle is similar to “a guy dressing up” as the late singer and performing with the band – and that it fails to respect his legacy.

Draiman tells Vorterix (via Blabbermouth): “It makes me sad. I’m always happy to hear any music from anybody that’s left us, that we’ve lost. But the hologram thing almost isn’t letting the dead be dead. It just seems weird.

“Is there a difference between a hologram and a guy dressing up like Ronnie James and doing it?”

He continues: “Ronnie was Ronnie, and he was the best in the entire damn world. Whether you’re doing it with somebody like Ronnie James Dio or Michael Jackson or whomever, respect the legacy. Personally, it kind of bothers me. Maybe it’s because I love Ronnie so much and revere him as a god of vocal ability. So, it just bugs me.”

Disturbed are currently touring the US in support of their sixth studio album Immortalized, which was released in 2015.

