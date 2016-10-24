Dio offshoot Last In Line release Already Dead video

Dio offshoot Last In Line have released a lyric video for their track Already Dead.

It’s taken from debut album Heavy Crown, which was recorded before the passing of bassist Jimmy Bain and released shortly afterwards.

The band – which features original Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell, now with Def Leppard, and drummer Vinny Appice – admitted Bain’s death had put the project’s future in doubt. But they later named Phil Soussan as their new bassist, and they’re currently touring North America with dates to follow in Europe and the UK.

Campbell said last week that Bain hadn’t been fit enough to join the band on Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruise, where he died. But the guitarist added: “He was a true rock and roller to the end. He died with his boots on, literally.

“We found him in full regalia in his that cabin on the ship. He was living it to the end. He believed in it so much – it was so sad that he never actually got to see it.”

Oct 23: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 28: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA

Oct 29: Reno Rockbar Theater, NV

Oct 30: Las Vegas Vamp’d, NV

Nov 10: Pontypridd Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 13: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Nov 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 18: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Huzleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor Koln, Germany

Nov 25: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Dec 01: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 02: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Dio would have approved of hologram says Wendy