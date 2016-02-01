Last In Line's Jimmy Bain had lung cancer

Last In Line bassist Jimmy Bain’s cause of death has been confirmed as lung cancer.

The former Dio and Rainbow man died on January 23 onboard Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruising festival where Last In Line were due to perform. He was 68.

His bandmate Vinny Appice says Bain didn’t even know he had lung cancer and that he was receiving treatment for pneumonia when he died.

Appice adds: “The medical examiner report states the official cause of death was lung cancer. Jimmy didn’t know he had lung cancer, but he did know he had pneumonia and was receiving treatment for it.

“This didn’t stop him or slow him down, we had four rehearsals four hours a day, then a flight to Miami for the Def Leppard rock cruise. A pre-sail gig and sound check was scheduled for the following day. At the gig Jimmy played great and even sang that night while holding a heavy bass guitar on his back, never complaining or asking for help.

“Next day we preceded to board the cruise ship for a five-day voyage of which we were scheduled to play Sunday, the fourth day.

“That gig never happened as Jimmy passed away in his cabin the night before. We were devastated.”

Drummer Appice says few would have worked as hard as Bain did while feeling as unwell as he did and he adds that the bassist was proud of his work on upcoming Last In Line debut album Heavy Crown, due out in February.

Appice adds: “Jimmy was a trooper, he gave his all to the band he loved, the music he loved and the fans. He didn’t want to let anyone down.

“We were all looking forward to being on the road and playing together again, there was such a magic between us. Our prayers go out to his family and so many friends and fans who will miss the amazing person that was Jimmy Bain.”