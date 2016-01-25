Last In Line honour Jimmy Bain with Starmaker video

Last In Line have released a video for their track Starmaker – and dedicated it to their late bassist Jimmy Bain.

Bain died at the weekend, aged 68, while the Dio offshoot band were taking part in Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruising festival, ahead of the launch of debut album Heavy Crown next month.

No cause of death has been confirmed, although it’s been reported that he’d been ill for some time.

Last In Line guitarist Vivian Campbell was among the first to pay tribute to Bain, saying the bass player had defeated the demons that plagued him for much of his career.

Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy paid her own tribute, saying: “Jimmy was not only one of the greatest musicians, but a kind, happy, sweet man. There will never be another Jimmy and I have lost a very dear friend. I would like to believe that he is jamming in heaven with his friends Lemmy and Ronnie.”