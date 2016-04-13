Last In Line name Jimmy Bain replacement

Last In Line have named former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Phil Soussan as the man who’ll appear in place of the late Jimmy Bain at their upcoming shows.

The Dio offshoot’s plans around the launch of debut album Heavy Crown were thrown into disarray in January after the sudden death of Bain, 68, who hadn’t known he was suffering from cancer.

Guitarist Vivian Campbell later said that, while the band would perform a handful of shows, they were uncertain about their long-term future.

After naming Soussan – who’s also performed with Steve Lukather and Beggars And Thieves – drummer Vinny Appice has reported: “First rehearsal with Phil kicked ass – it’s a killer set.”

Heavy Crown was released in February.

Last In Line: Starmaker is a 'middle finger' to manipulative people

Apr 14: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV

Apr 23: Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

May 24: Ramona festival, CA

May 25: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

May 27: Rocklahoma, OK