Last In Line future in doubt, Campbell admits

The future of Last In Line is in doubt following the death of bassist Jimmy Bain, says guitarist Viv Campbell.

The Dio offshoot have cancelled the tour they’d planned to support the launch of debut album Heavy Crown after Bain passed away while taking part in Def Leppard’s cruising festival last month.

The 68-year-old had been suffering from lung cancer, but had only been receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Campbell recently said the band would continue in his honour. Now he tells MyGlobalMind: “We have two obligations we will fulfill – the Frontiers festival in Italy this April, and Rocklahoma on Memorial Day weekend.

“With whom on bass, I don’t know. We’re just not there yet. Jimmy was just buried and we want to be very respectful to his memory.

“Jimmy believed in this CD. It really gave him focus in dealing with his sobriety, and overcoming that demon.”

Last In Line formed when original Dio members Campbell, Bain, Vinny Appice and Claude Schnell got together in 2012 with vocalist Andrew Freeman. Schnell later bowed out.

Campbell says: “The chemistry is never to be replaced. I don’t subscribe to the feeling that you can replace a musician – we’re unique, like our fingerprints. It’s never going to be the same.”

But he adds: “We believe in the project. We will work it to some extent.”

Heavy Crown is released on February 19.

