Dim Gray release new live video for Black Sun

Norwegian post-prog trio Dim Gray have released a new live video for Black Sun. The new video, which you can watch below, was recorded live at Taakeheimen Lydrike in Oslo.

The song is originally from the band's debut album Flown, which they released digitally last year, and is being released on CD through Grim Day and on double vinyl through Grim Day/Plane Groovy on June 11.

“It was actually one of the very first songs we wrote together and has stayed with us throughout our journey as a band and been the closing track of every gig we’ve played,” the band explain. “Lyrically, it deals with existentialism, loss and depression, applying imagery from philosopher Julia Kristeva, and it concludes with an open-ended final chorus which can be interpreted in a multitude of ways.”

Dim Grray are Håkon Høiberg (guitar/vocals), Oskar Holldorff (vocals, keyboards) and Tom Ian Klungland (drums and vocals), were described by Prog Magazine as “elegiac and beautifully dense post-prog from Norway", blend contrasting musical backgrounds in genres as diverse as black metal, progressive rock, blues, folk and film music.

Flown is a concept record with intertwining songs structured like one continuous story, the album relates a vivid tale of loss and loneliness that constantly twists and turns, with intimate and spatial moments offset with massive and colourful soundscapes.

