Dillinger 6 songs into 6th album

The Dillinger Escape Plan have “five or six” songs in the works ahead of a November studio return, says guitarist Ben Weinman.

The band’s sixth album – the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer – should be released next year.

Weinman tells GoetiaMedia: “We’re working on songs now, getting ready. We have five or six solid ideas starting up. And when we get back from this run, we’ll try to finish it up.”

He adds that the band will likely work with long-time producer Steve Evetts, noting: “He’s been working with the band as long as I have. Every now and again, we might change it up a little. I do some of the production as well — but we’re pretty much going to keep going the way we’ve been going.”

Dillinger played at this month’s Hevy Fest in Kent.