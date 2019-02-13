Devin Townsend talks collaborations on new album Empath

Devin Townsend has released the latest chapter in his documentary series which sees him explore the making of his new studio album Empath.

The record will be released on March 29 via InsideOut on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital and streaming platforms and as a limited edition 2CD featuring bonus material.

The latest episode is titled The People and sees the vocalist and guitarist talk about the musicians who helped him create the album – including Frank Zappa alumni Mike Keneally.

Townsend says: “Mike Keneally – what an absolute honour to work with this guy. He’s a great dude and just unrelentingly brilliant. He came to town with Joe Satriani and I talked to him and I was like, ‘Would you like to be on this record, can you be involved with this?’

“It’s another guy that is so colourful and so unique, but also so advanced that it’s not like the type of person I’m going to be like, ‘I want you to play this.’ It’s going to be somebody that can bring things that are completely foreign."

The 10-minute film, also features Morgan Ågren, Anup Sastry, Samus Paulicelli, the Elektra Women’s Choir and the Lords Of The Sound orchestra.

Townsend is also joined on the album by Nathan Navarro, Elliot Desagnes, Steve Vai, Chad Kroeger, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Ché Aimee Dorval and Ryan Dhale.

Devin Townsend: Empath

1. Castaway

2. Genesis

3. Spirits Will Collide

4. Evermore

5. Sprite

6. Hear Me

7. Why

8. Borderlands

9. Requiem

10. Singularity Part 1 – Adrift

11. Singularity Part 2 – I Am I

12. Singularity Part 3 – There Be Monsters

13. Singularity Part 4 – Curious Gods

14. Singularity Part 5 – Silicon Scientists

15. Singularity Part 6 – Here Comes The Sun