Devin Townsend for stripped-down UK tour

Devin Townsend will return to the UK in October for a run of stripped-down shows, he’s announced.

He’ll deliver seven An Evening With Devin Townsend events, featuring acoustic performances, fan requests and spoken-word sections.

Townsend won a Juno award in his native Canada for his Z2 album earlier this year. He recently revealed he was writing a symphony, explaining: “I want to have something that goes between the extremes of beautiful to total chaos, like hellish apocalypse. I’d like to have a point to it that isn’t a story – to do with human things, emotions that I currently struggle with because I don’t find myself emotionally very intelligent.”

Tickets go on sale on September 9 (Wednesday).

Oct 07: Leeds Holy Trinity Church

Oct 08: Brighton All Saints Church

Oct 09: London St James’ Church

Oct 10: Bristol Trinity Arts Centre

Oct 12: Glasgow Cottiers Theatre

Oct 13: Manchester Cathedral

Oct 14: Salisbury Arts Centre

