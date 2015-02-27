Devin Townsend’s salary surprise

Devin Townsend has revealed that he makes about $60,000 a year from his musical career – and his brother-in-law, a sheet metal worker, is paid more than him.

The figure, which equates to a UK income in the mid-£30,000 bracket. That’s above the British national average of £26,500, but may come as a surprise to many who believe the prog-metal mastermind might be in the top league of earners.

Asked about his income, Townsend tells the Music Business Facts Podcast (via MetalSucks): “About five grand a month before taxes. Sometimes you get a bonus. But a lot of it goes back in the pot because everybody’s on a salary. I get a bit more than the other guys in the band.”

He adds that he “can’t complain” but admits: “I get much less than my brother-in-law, who does sheet metal fabrication.”

Last year the biggest earners in rock music were the Eagles, who made $100m, followed by Bon Jovi ($82m), Bruce Springsteen ($81m), Paul McCartney ($71m) and the Rolling Stones ($47m).

Townsend returns to the UK next month ahead of a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 13:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy