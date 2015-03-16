Devin Townsend wins Juno award

Devin Townsend has been honoured in his Canadian homeland with the Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year at the 2015 Juno Awards.

His 2014 double album Z2 took top prize in the category ahead of nominees Kataklysm, Shooting Guns, Single Mothers and Skull Fist at the ceremony in Ontario last night.

Townsend, who’s currently touring Europe, said: “On behalf of my band, management and everyone involved, thank you for the Juno. Respect to the other nominees as great company to be in. It’s really nice to be involved with the Canadian scene. We’re all very proud.”

Rush were also honoured at the gala night, receiving the Allan Waters Humanitarian Juno for “outstanding Canadian artists whose contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada.” Frontman Geddy Lee, who attended alone while his bandmates prepare for what could be their final tour, accepted the award.

Townsend will play five UK shows in the next month – including an April 13 appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he’ll perform Z2 in full, followed by a second set made up of fan requests.

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall