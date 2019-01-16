Devin Townsend details new album Empath

Devin Townsend has announced details of his new album Empath.
He’s been working on the record for the last 18 months and it’s now set to arrive on March 29 via InsideOut Music on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital and streaming platforms and as a limited edition 2CD, which will feature bonus material.
Townsend says: “This record has taken me down a lot of very interesting psychological and technical avenues and the process was documented from the very get-go by a series of documentary videos that outline everything from the gestation of the idea to the actualisation of it, through all the existential ups and downs that went on.
“As such, this record is different to any record that I have released thus far, and trying to get people on board for what it is versus what it isn’t, I think needs to be dealt with in a different way.
“Stay tuned for the making of Empath – the video series.”
Townsend is joined on Empath by artists including Steve Vai, Chad Kroeger, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Morgan Ågren, Anup Sastry, Samus Paulicelli, Nathan Navarro, Elliot Desagnes, Ché Aimee Dorval, Ryan Dhale and the Elektra Women’s Choir.
Find further details below.
Devin Townsend: Empath
1. Castaway
2. Genesis
3. Spirits Will Collide
4. Evermore
5. Sprite
6. Hear Me
7. Why
8. Borderlands
9. Requiem
10. Singularity Part 1 – Adrift
11. Singularity Part 2 – I Am I
12. Singularity Part 3 – There Be Monsters
13. Singularity Part 4 – Curious Gods
14. Singularity Part 5 – Silicon Scientists
15. Singularity Part 6 – Here Comes The Sun
Devin Townsend 2019 solo acoustic tour
Mar 07: Delhi Piano Man Jazz Club, India
Mar 08: Mumbai Levi’s Lounge, India
Mar 30: Helsinki Savoy-teatteri, Finland
Mar 31: Stockholm Sodra Teatern, Sweden
Apr 01: Oslo Edderkoppen, Norway
Apr 02: Copenhagen Bremen Theater, Denmark
Apr 04: Berlin PassionsKirche, Germany
Apr 05: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 06: Prague La Fabrica, Czech Republic
Apr 07: Munich Freiheiz, Germany
Apr 09: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany
Apr 10: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Apr 11: Haarlem St-Bavokerk, The Netherlands
Apr 24: London Bush Hall, UK
Apr 25: London Bush Hall, UK
Apr 26: Bristol St George’s, UK
Apr 27: Leeds City Varieties, UK
Apr 29: Edinburgh Jam House, UK
Apr 30: Birmingham Glee Club, UK