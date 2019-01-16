Devin Townsend details new album Empath

Devin Townsend has announced details of his new album Empath.

He’s been working on the record for the last 18 months and it’s now set to arrive on March 29 via InsideOut Music on CD, 2LP/CD, on digital and streaming platforms and as a limited edition 2CD, which will feature bonus material.

Townsend says: “This record has taken me down a lot of very interesting psychological and technical avenues and the process was documented from the very get-go by a series of documentary videos that outline everything from the gestation of the idea to the actualisation of it, through all the existential ups and downs that went on.

“As such, this record is different to any record that I have released thus far, and trying to get people on board for what it is versus what it isn’t, I think needs to be dealt with in a different way.

“Stay tuned for the making of Empath – the video series.”

Townsend is joined on Empath by artists including Steve Vai, Chad Kroeger, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Morgan Ågren, Anup Sastry, Samus Paulicelli, Nathan Navarro, Elliot Desagnes, Ché Aimee Dorval, Ryan Dhale and the Elektra Women’s Choir.

Find further details below.

Devin Townsend: Empath

1. Castaway

2. Genesis

3. Spirits Will Collide

4. Evermore

5. Sprite

6. Hear Me

7. Why

8. Borderlands

9. Requiem

10. Singularity Part 1 – Adrift

11. Singularity Part 2 – I Am I

12. Singularity Part 3 – There Be Monsters

13. Singularity Part 4 – Curious Gods

14. Singularity Part 5 – Silicon Scientists

15. Singularity Part 6 – Here Comes The Sun

Devin Townsend 2019 solo acoustic tour

Mar 07: Delhi Piano Man Jazz Club, India

Mar 08: Mumbai Levi’s Lounge, India

Mar 30: Helsinki Savoy-teatteri, Finland

Mar 31: Stockholm Sodra Teatern, Sweden

Apr 01: Oslo Edderkoppen, Norway

Apr 02: Copenhagen Bremen Theater, Denmark

Apr 04: Berlin PassionsKirche, Germany

Apr 05: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 06: Prague La Fabrica, Czech Republic

Apr 07: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Apr 09: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Apr 10: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Apr 11: Haarlem St-Bavokerk, The Netherlands

Apr 24: London Bush Hall, UK

Apr 25: London Bush Hall, UK

Apr 26: Bristol St George’s, UK

Apr 27: Leeds City Varieties, UK

Apr 29: Edinburgh Jam House, UK

Apr 30: Birmingham Glee Club, UK