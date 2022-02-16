Devin Townsend announces support acts for Greatest Sets Of My Life shows

Devin Townsend has announced that Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA and Norwegian proggers Leprous will support him at his upcoming Royal Albert Hall shows that Townsend has dubbed the Greatest Sets Of My Life.

"After two and a half years of abject chaos, I welcome you back into the live music world of wonder," Townsend exclaims. "We’ve put these two shows together to play all the songs that people seem to like, as well as songs that I want to play as well. I know it’s been crazy, let's get back into this.”

VOLA, who will release Live From The Pool the band's first ever live release, through Mascot Records on April 1, will support Townsend on the April 16 show, while Leprous, who were recently announced as replacement for Haken as headliners for this year's Prognosis Festival, will appear on April 17.

Townsend will also play in Dublin, Ireland on April 13 and Glasgow, Scotland on April 14, before heading out on tour with Dream Theater in mainland Europe beginning April 25.

Get tickets.

