VOLA release new live clip of Straight Lines

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have released a new live clip of Straight Lines which you can watch below. It's taken from the upcoming Live From The Pool the band's first ever live release, which will be issued through Mascot Records on April 1.

Live From The Pool was recorded at the band's intimate show at the swimming pool of the abandoned Auderød military camp in North Zealand near Copenhagen in September 2021. Designed by the world-famous architect Henning Larsen this defunct building has become part of the Auderød nature park.

"The idea for Live From The Pool was conceived at a time where it was particularly hard to be a band with an international fanbase," explains bassist Nicolai Mogensen. "Due to the Covid-19-pandemic making live shows and touring practically impossible, we were forced to think carefully and creatively about how to reach our listeners in new ways. We wanted to do something spectacular that didn't seem like a compromise - and with loads of help from talented people, we think we succeeded in creating an online concert experience out of the ordinary.

"Live From The Pool is the biggest production we have ever made as a band, and it was very exciting for us to work with such an extensive set-up. We filmed the entire concert, featuring both new and old material, at an abandoned indoor swimming pool with five cameras and a drone, the scenery lit up by a beautiful light installation, custom-made for this show by the Danish audio-visual artist collective Vertigo."

Live From The Pool will be available on CD and Blu-ray, mint green vinyl and digitally.

Pre-order Live From The Pool.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.