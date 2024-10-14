Devin Townsend shares video for new single, the uplifting "simple song" Gratitude

Devin Townsend has shared a video for his uplifitng new single Gratitude. The song is taken his upcoming album PowerNerd, which he will release through InsideOut Music on October 25.

PowerNerd will be the first part of a trilogy of releases from the prolific Townsend, and will be followed by The Moth – self-described as “orchestral, over-the-top, dark and uncomfortable” – and the “alien weirdness” of finale Axolotl.

"Gratitude is a simple song in the vein of Life or Stagnant (from Ocean Machine and Terria, respectively) that acts as a simple way to continue the theme of PowerNerd," Townsend explains of the new single. "During the making of this album, there were a lot of hurdles that we went through as a family, and the tendency to look at ones lot in life from the vantage point of being a 'victim' seems to be an easy hole to fall into. I wrote this song during a very difficult time, yet the idea of gratitude is not meant to be ironic in any way.

"I’m grateful for the lessons, I’m grateful for the swings and roundabouts of life, I’m here for it. Retaining equilibrium during challenging times is a job in and of itself, and in a sea of nihilistic thoughts, having ones creative output as a tangible expression of gratitude is in many ways the whole point for me at this stage. In any event: I feel like I’m dumb as a rock, and life is so incredible and absurd, that I just feel the urge to say 'Thank you' for all of it. If the quality of people who surround me and this work is of any indication, we're pointed in the right direction."

Townsend has previously released videos for PowerNerd and Jainism.

PowerNerd will be available on several different formats, including a limited edition 2CD+Blu-ray artbook (featuring the album, bonus tracks and Devin’s first ever Dolby Atmos mix), a limited edition 2CD digipak in O-card, standard CD, gatefold 2LP and as a digital album.

Pre-order PowerNerd.

