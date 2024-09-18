Devin Townsend references his time in The Wildhearts in atmospheric and anthemic new single Jainism

Devin Townsend will release his brand new album PowerNerd, the first of a new trilogy of releases, in October

Devin Townsend has shared another new video from his upcoming album PowerNerd, for his brand new single Jainism. He will release PowerNerd through InsideOut Music on October 25.

The new single sees Townsend looking back over his time in music in the early 90s, during which time he was a member of Steve Vai's band and also toured and recorded with The Wildhearts.

PowerNerd will be the first part of a trilogy of releases from the prolific Townsend, and will be followed by The Moth – self-described as “orchestral, over-the-top, dark and uncomfortable” – and the “alien weirdness” of finale Axolotl.

“This next song was based on my connection to music in the mid-nineties," says Townsend of the new song. "Also the idea of what it means to rend yourself artistically to an unresponsive world in 2024. I referenced The Wildhearts in the chorus, as Ginger is one of our generations greatest songwriters. In preparation for The Moth, PowerNerd is meant to look back and celebrate the past before moving forward. Thank you for the support…back to work here."

PowerNerd will be available on several different formats, including a limited edition 2CD+Blu-ray artbook (featuring the album, bonus tracks and Devin’s first ever Dolby Atmos mix), a limited edition 2CD digipak in O-card, standard CD, gatefold 2LP and as a digital album.

Pre-order PowerNerd.

