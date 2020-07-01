Devildriver share chilling lyric video for their crushing new single Iona

Devildriver have released a lyric video for their new single Iona.

It’s the second track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Dealing With Demons Vol. 1 which is set to arrive on October 9 via Napalm Records.

Devildriver previously released Keep Away From Me – the opening song from their first album of original material since 2016’s Trust No One.

Frontman Dez Fafara says: “Iona is unlike any other Devildriver song we’ve put out. From the frantic verses to the haunting chorus, this song is another move forward to push our sound and the listener's ears into the fray!

“The chorus, ‘She carries a black rose, effigy from a story closed,’ tells the story of the long-dead ghost of Iona and her obsession with death represented by the black roses in her hands – each one the soul of someone she’s taken from this life on a lonely dark road, assimilating their souls into black roses, which she carries for eternity.

“This theme relates to myself and Dealing With Demons in that, often times, we as people have a hard time ‘letting go’ of things. This can be applied to relationships, death, and so on.

“Iona carrying the black roses symbolises her inability to move on – always seeking revenge. The past is exactly that – the past – it’s important to let go and not be stuck in a perpetual loop of living in it.”

Dealing With Demons Vol.1 is available to pre-order from Napalm Records online store in a variety of bundles, including vinyl in various colours, picture discs, cassette, skateboards, notebooks, clothing and more.

Devildriver: Dealing With Demons Vol. 1

1. Keep Away From Me

2. Vengeance Is Clear

3. Nest Of Vipers

4. Iona

5. Wishing

6. You Give Me A Reason To Drink (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

7. Witches

8. Dealing With Demons

9. The Damned Don't Cry

10. Scars Me Forever