Derek Sherinian releases new video for cover of Buddy Miles' Them Changes

Sons Of Apollo and Black Country Communion keyboardist Derek Shernian has released a new video of a ocv er of the Buddy Miles classic Them Changes. The sing is taken from his upcoming new album The Phoenix which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 18. It's Sherinian's first solo outing since 2011’s Oceana.

The new video features appearances from drummer Simon Phillips, who also co-wrote and co-produced the record, and guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

“It is always an amazing experience to be able to work with Simon," enthuses Sherinian. He's been a hero of mine for ages, ever since I heard him playing on albums with Jeff Beck and Michael Schenker. And he is such an invaluable part of the way this new record has come out.”

Alongside Bonamassa, the album also features guest appearances fromTony Franklin, Jimmy Johnson, Billy Sheehan, Zakk Wylde, Steve Vai, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal and Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro.

The Phoenix will feature a total of eight tracks, including a cover of Buddy Miles’ Them Changes. The album will be released as a limited edition Digipak CD, on 180gLP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

