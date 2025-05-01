"That's me, that's Ian Gillan, that's Ian Paice… Jesus, why is my name in there?!" Deep Purple guitarist Simon McBride picks the soundtrack of his life

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Deep Purple guitarist and solo artist Simon McBride picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance, and names a band that really should be bigger

Simon McBride studio portrait
(Image credit: Franz Schepers)

Simon McBride was always a fast learner. A musician since the age of 13 (except for “the odd part time job in a music shop”), at 16 he replaced Vivian Campbell in Belfast metallers Sweet Savage before releasing solo records, joining Whitesnake alumni in Snakecharmer, and becoming Deep Purple’s guitarist in 2022.

Now he’s released Recordings: 2020-2025, a blistering mix of blues-rock solo cuts and refreshingly non-obvious covers (Free, Duran Duran, The Cure, Bill Withers…).

“About ten years ago I nearly quit,” he says, “because I was getting to that stage of ‘nothing is moving’, I was getting messed around, being promised things. But I kept pushing through, and after covid it was like [with Deep Purple]: ‘Is this really happening?!’”

Lightning bolt page divider

The first music I remember hearing

It’s probably AC/DC. I’m sure I’d heard music before that, but it was the first thing that I locked on to. It’s three, four chords most of the time, and what they do with that is unbelievable. They make great songs. And it’s simple. That’s why AC/DC are so huge, because the normal person can latch on to it. Highway To Hell was one of my favourite albums of all time.

The first song I performed live

Joe Satriani’s Always With Me, Always With You, at a school concert. I just picked it up very quickly. I think I was eleven or twelve. I was probably the only person in the whole school that was interested in music, but everybody was very nice to me and they [gave] applause and all that sort of stuff.

The greatest album of all time

Toto by Toto, from 1978. And Talk by Yes. It was the last album they did with Trevor Rabin on guitar, and it never really did that much – it was after 90125 and stuff like that – but that album is a journey. I never get bored with it. And it’s the same with Toto. Everybody goes for Rosanna and Africa and all that, but I love the other stuff they did, especially on that album.

Toto - Georgy Porgy (Official Video) - YouTube Toto - Georgy Porgy (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The guitar hero

Steve Lukather and Gary Moore. I have lots of influences, but how I sound is because of them – and a bit of Joe Satriani too. The two Still Got The Blues records [SGTB and After Hours] Gary Moore did were incredible. What he did with blues music, he kind of turned it upside down. He had this aggression when he played, but it was so beautiful the way he did it.

Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues [HD] - YouTube Gary Moore - Still Got The Blues [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

The singer

Paul Rodgers. The sound, the character of his voice, his melodies. People go: “Why don’t you say Ian Gillan?” And I go: “Well, he is another genius.” He can be very sweet, but very aggressive. He’s like the Gary Moore of vocalists. And in Paul Rodgers it’s the same sort of thing.

The songwriter

Paul McCartney. Anything he does is just like “Wow!” It’s so simple but sounds complicated. I suppose you could say they’re [The Beatles] all geniuses. I don’t think they ever wrote a bad song.

The best cover version

Jimi Hendrix’s All Along The Watchtower. Even Bob Dylan says: “It’s your song, mate, what you’ve done with it.” I’m not a huge fan of cover songs, because a lot of guys will just do direct copies. With All Along The Watchtower Jimi took a simple song and turned it into this huge event.

The best record I've made

The Deep Purple record [2024’s =1]. It’s not every day you get to be a part of history. For me, doing that record was incredible, because at the minute with the guys in the band they’re just mates. But these guys are icons. I stand back in awe and go: “That’s me, that’s Ian Gillan, that’s Ian Paice… Jesus, why is my name in there?!”

Deep Purple - Lazy Sod (Official Music Video) - YouTube Deep Purple - Lazy Sod (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

My guilty pleasure

Michael Jackson, Bad. I don’t care what people think. I remember that one coming out and I was like: “I love that album.” Still stick it on now and again.

The most underrated band

Rival Sons. They are doing quite well, but they’re not at the level I think they should be. It’s that real old-school thing they have. They’re all shit-hot players, and Jay [Buchanan] is one of the greatest rock singers around at the minute. I like their last one, Darkfighter. Before, people were comparing them to Led Zeppelin a bit, but now they’ve found their feet and their sound.

Rival Sons - Rapture [Official Video] - YouTube Rival Sons - Rapture [Official Video] - YouTube
Watch On

My Saturday night / party song

I have two young kids, I don’t go out any more! Let me see [thinks]… I gotta say Van Halen and Jump. Van Halen stuff always makes me feel upbeat, especially the stuff with David Lee Roth, because he had so much character and that came across in the music.

The song that makes me cry

Jeff Beck’s Where Were You, on Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop – that’s one of the best instrumental albums ever. Every time I hear that it’s just like: “Jeez”. Just no words to describe that. It’s what he does with that song, the whammy bar, just him and keys. One of my favourite slow songs of all time.

The song I’d want played at my funeral

Hot For Teacher, Van Halen. I’d play that as my song – put me in the ground. Or if I’m being cremated, Fire by Jimi Hendrix.

Simon McBride's Recordings: 2020-2025 is out now via earMUSIC.

Polly Glass
Polly Glass
Deputy Editor, Classic Rock

Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.

More about classic rock

"We had a deal one day and it was gone the next, but we still had the money in the bank": The dashed hopes and early trauma of White Lion

“Fans were tetchy about the future. When they heard these twisting rhythms and proggy sounds, all fears were allayed”: 11 great Rush songs from the 90s and beyond

"We had a deal one day and it was gone the next, but we still had the money in the bank": The dashed hopes and early trauma of White Lion
See more latest
Most Popular
The cover of White Lion&#039;s Fight To Survive
"We had a deal one day and it was gone the next, but we still had the money in the bank": The dashed hopes and early trauma of White Lion
Sleep Token singer Vessel performing live in 2023
The five most metal Sleep Token songs
Rush
“Fans were tetchy about the future. When they heard these twisting rhythms and proggy sounds, all fears were allayed”: 11 great Rush songs from the 90s and beyond
Compulsion group portrait
"Britpop was the Make America Great Again of its day, xenophobic, misogynist, just horrible. We hated it, and it fuelled our anger." Compulsion were the greatest '90s band you never listened to, and now they kinda understand why
Acid Bath
"They completely destroyed the bar we were playing and broke a waitress’s leg. It was a trainwreck." Inside the chaos and carnage of Acid Bath - the great lost Louisiana sludge metal band.
Roger Waters
“You see people behaving properly and think: ‘I’d like to be part of the blowing of the whistle – even if it’s only writing a poem or a song or whatever”: Roger Waters changed tone, but not topic, on Is This The Life We Really Want?
Rosalie Cunningham pushing an amplifier that&#039;s part of a pile of vintage musical equipment while grimacing
"It's no longer about how talented you might be, but how good at social media you are": Rosalie Cunningham on breaking through in a shallow scene
Envy Of None studio portrait
"I want to expand my horizons": Rather than gaze backwards with Rush, Alex Lifeson is looking towards a bright future with Envy Of None
Hawkwind
“People have brains. They should use them instead of becoming like the machines they’re trying to play”: From experience, Hawkwind’s Dave Brock is against AI. Surprisingly, he’s also against the prevalence of legalised drugs
The Union-era Yes line-up
“The revolving stage was great fun, especially when it broke down and we got the audience to push it”: If anything mostly worked out during Yes’ Union era, it was the accompanying tour