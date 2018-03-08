Demob Happy launch cheerfully psychedelic video for Loosen It

Brighton based rockers Demob Happy have released a video for Loosen It, the second single to be taken from the band’s upcoming second album Holy Doom. The album is released on March 23, and is the follow-up to 2015’s Dream Soda.

“Take another step across the divide,” says bassist/lead singer Matt Marcantonio. “Loosen up or risk losing something good. The song’s about letting go, losing inhibition, welcoming that place. We tried to make a different, classier video, but we got too drunk and started dancing. You can’t deny it!”

Holy Doom marks a slight change of course for the band; those grungy riffs are still in place, but the band’s 60s’ influences have come to the fore.

“A lot has changed since the first album, in our heads and our situations, the things life brings,” says Marcantonio. “It was mutate or die… so we reset ourselves and just wrote what felt good.

“We could have compensated by adding more and more to make it bigger and bigger, but that’s a never-ending game of dick wagging tail chasing, and it’s not a game we play, so we did the opposite, and focussed in on harmony and swing, the stuff that excites us.

“It’s like The Beatles found peyote and fuzz pedals instead of acid and sitars. It’s exactly what we wanted it to be.”

Holy Doom is out on March 23. The band are on tour in Europe with Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes this month, before embarking on their own headline tour in April (dates below).

Demob Happy European Tour (w/Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes)

Mar 11: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

Mar 12: Festival Les Paradis Artificiels, Lille, FR

Mar 13: Trabendo, Paris, FR

Mar 14: Stereolux Salle Maxi, Nantes, FR

Mar 16: Headcrash, Hamburg, DE

Mar 17: Vega Small Hall, Copenhagen, DK

Mar 20: Debaser Strand, Stockholm, SE

Mar 20: Bla Bar, Oslo, NO

Mar 21: Garage, Bergen, NO

Mar 25: Luxor, Cologne, DE

Mar 26: Bi Nuu, Berlin, DE

Mar 27: Strom, Munich, DE

Mar 28: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, DE

Mar 29: Le Marche Gare, Lyon, FR

Apr 02: Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Demob Happy UK Tour

Apr 06: Rock City, Nottingham

Apr 07: Deaf Institute, Manchester

Apr 08: Broadcast, Glasgow

Apr 09: Institute 2, Newcastle

Apr 10: The Flapper, Birmingham

Apr 12: Waterfront, Norwich

Apr 13: Borderline, London

Apr 14: The Haunt, Brighton

Apr 15: The Louisiana, Bristol

New Blood: Demob Happy