The Temperance Movement launch single-shot video for Caught in the Middle

The Temperance Movement have released a video for Caught In The Middle, the opening track of their latest album A Deeper Cut. The album reached number six in the Official UK Album Chart upon release, as well as hitting the top spot on the indie, rock and vinyl charts.

“It was a mad blast making this video with Charlie Lightening,” says singer Phil Campbell. “Loads of energy and full-pass takes until we got it just right. The song’s about touring and getting lost in the blur of fantasy and reality.”

Lightning has previously directed videos for the likes of Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye, Kasabian, Feeder and The Bloody Beetroots.

“There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album,” says guitarist Matt White. “Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future”

“This is my favourite record we’ve made so far and I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums,” adds guitarist Paul Sayer. “I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one; I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.”

A Deeper Cut is available now. The band are currently on tour (dates below).

Temperance Movement Tour Dates

Mar 07 - Portsmouth, UK - Pyramids

Mar 08 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Mar 09 - London, UK - O2 Forum

Mar 18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

Mar 19 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

Mar 21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

Mar 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

Mar 24 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

Mar 25 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

Mar 27 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus

Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Mar 29 - Leffinge, Belgium - De Zwerver

Apr 01 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

Apr 02 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

