The Temperance Movement launch single-shot video for Caught in the Middle

The Temperance Movement have released a video for Caught In The Middle, the opening track of their latest album A Deeper Cut. The album reached number six in the Official UK Album Chart upon release, as well as hitting the top spot on the indie, rock and vinyl charts.
“It was a mad blast making this video with Charlie Lightening,” says singer Phil Campbell. “Loads of energy and full-pass takes until we got it just right. The song’s about touring and getting lost in the blur of fantasy and reality.”
Lightning has previously directed videos for the likes of Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye, Kasabian, Feeder and The Bloody Beetroots.
“There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album,” says guitarist Matt White. “Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future”
“This is my favourite record we’ve made so far and I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums,” adds guitarist Paul Sayer. “I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one; I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.”
A Deeper Cut is available now. The band are currently on tour (dates below).
- John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band to play Bluesfest 2018
- MC5's Kick Out The Jams anniversary tour planned
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- The Temperance Movement launch electrifying live version of Caught In The Middle
Temperance Movement Tour Dates
Mar 07 - Portsmouth, UK - Pyramids
Mar 08 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
Mar 09 - London, UK - O2 Forum
Mar 18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
Mar 19 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea
Mar 21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
Mar 22 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
Mar 24 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
Mar 25 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
Mar 27 - Cologne, Germany - Buergerhaus
Mar 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Mar 29 - Leffinge, Belgium - De Zwerver
Apr 01 - Cenon, France - Le Rocher de Palmer
Apr 02 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur