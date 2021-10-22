Deity's Muse deliver hard-hitting new video for Into Their Clutches

South African prog rockers Deity's Muse have released a hard-hitting new video for their latest single Into Their Clutches, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the band's brand new EP, Ennui, which is released through Mongrel Records today, October 22.

“This is unlike any video we've ever made," explains vocalist and guitarist Wayne Boucher. Our intention was to come up with an alluring metaphor for the current state of polarisation and collective click-bait thinking driving modern society. We wanted to tell a captivating story in an eerie and cinematic style. Every single shot was meticulously planned beforehand to best represent the lofty subject matter in the lyrics and the flow of the music. I'm really pleased with the results.”

Deity’s Muse, who have toured with the likes of Monuments, Jinjer and Sumer spent most of 2020 writing and recording new music while releasing the dynamic single Erra and picking up a South African Metal Award for Best Alternative Band along the way.

Ennui is part two of an evolving EP trilogy concept which will coalesce into the band’s next full-length album, their first since 2016’s Convergence. The new EP, whose artwork and tracklisting you can view below, was produced by Deity's Muse and Dead Letter Circus guitarist Clint Vincent.

Get Ennui.

(Image credit: Mongrel Records)

Deity's Muse: Ennui

1. Into Their Clutches

2. Continuum

3. Erra

4. A Light Swallowed Me Whole

