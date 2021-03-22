Jinjer start work on fourth album, reveal plan to take "extreme music to a whole new level"

Ukranian metallers Jinjer have revealed they've begun work on their fourth studio album. Returning to their usual creative haunt at Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine, the band join producer and good friend Max Morton for the follow-up to 2019’s Macro.

Recently, the band released footage of the album’s progress on their YouTube channel. The clip titled "New Album Studio Report #1 (Drums)" captures drummer Vladislav Ulasevich laying down the drum parts, which he reportedly “slammed out” in just two days.

Discussing the new record, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov explains, "Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome.”

“Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion, the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings…”

“This new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."

Last year Jinjer released the live album Alive In Melbourne, filmed on March 5, 2020 during Jinjer’s debut Australian tour, which was unfortunately cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the studio footage below.