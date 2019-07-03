8 of the best South African metal bands as chosen by Deity's Muse

South Africa has an explosive metal scene full of brilliant and diverse yet heavy as fuck bands ready to break through to the big time. Progressive quartet Deity's Muse are one such band to emerge from the scene. The band have shared stages back home with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Protest The Hero, Unearth, Karnivool, Tesseract, Seether and Jinjer as well as performed in Europe at Euroblast 2017 and Bloodstock 2018. South Africa's best kept secret are returning to Europe with Monuments and appearing at this year's Techfest.

Having released EP Lungs Full last May, the prog-shaped riffers have just dropped their latest single Sleep/Escape – a hauntingly atmospheric journey through mountains of chugging riffs divided by a river of layered melodies. Check it out below:

Guitarist and lead vocalist Wayne Boucher chatted to Hammer ahead of their fourth European tour to recommend the very best of metal from the band's homeland.

"Currently our most recognised metal import due to their work ethic and international following. Brutal slam approved by The Black Dahlia Murder guys and absolute road dogs.

"Their new album, Mob Justice has just been released and they've just announced a headlining tour of Australia. Go boys!"

Goat Throne

"Masters of the dirty riff who just launched their debut album titled Blood for the Blood Goat. It's sludgy as all hell. For fans of High On Fire and Clutch."

Hokum

"More prog with a hint of metal in an almost Deftones kind of way. Their off-time, repetitive songwriting approach will send you into a trance you will battle to escape from.

"One of my favourite South African bands of all time and most certainly overlooked far too often. They are busy recording new stuff and I know that us Deity's Muse guys are frothing to hear what they've been up to. Mesmerizing."

Mad God

"Sabbath and Sleep worship which is in no way a bad thing. They are obsessed with H.P. Lovecraft and they keep their releases DIY, making their releases sound like you are tripping balls in the room with them.

"Caught their set when we recently shared the stage with them and I highly recommend checking them out if the stoner metal thing is your vibe."

Bleeding Spawn

"Easily one of the tightest, most intense technical death metal bands our country has ever produced. They are truly great live and were most certainly a welcomed addition as one of the support acts for Jinjer when the Ukraines visited South Africa in May."

Truth and its Burden

"Positive post hardcore veterans who never say die. Their guitarist, Calvin is a unique songwriting riff machine. A definite must see for fans of Shai Hulud, Comeback Kid and Poison The Well."

Red Helen

"Progressive metalcore of the highest order. These dudes sure can play and prove time and time again why they bagged a coveted slot winning the South African leg of the International battle for Wacken competition. They are technically astounding to watch but they also know how to make crowds bounce."

Facing The Gallows

"These dudes are on a roll lately and will be representing South Africa at this year's Wacken Metal Battle Final in Germany next month.

"High energy metalcore for fans of old school Parkway Drive and Unearth. They know how to get a crowd partying and I know they'll do the same for the Wacken crowds."

Diety's Muse UK Tour Dates 2019

Jul 03: Brighton, The Haunt*

Jul 04: Norwich, The Waterfront*

Jul 05: Birmingham, The Flapper*

Jul 06: Newark, UK Tech-Fest*

Jul 07: Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms*

Jul 08: London, 229 The Venue

Diety's Muse South African Tour Dates 2019

Aug 09: Cape Town, Mercury Live*

Aug 10: Centurion, Platteland*

*Supporting Monuments