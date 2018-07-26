Listen to new Dead Letter Circus track The Real You

Dead Letter Circus have released a stream of their new single title The Real You.

The track will feature on the Australian outfit’s upcoming self-titled album, which will launch on September 21 via BMG. It was recorded over a six-week period at Studio Circuit on the Gold Coast and will be the band’s first record of new material since 2015’s Aesthetes.

Frontman Kim Benzie says: “The Real You was me absorbing the cultural changes that have grown around social media. Life should be a journey towards letting go of the mask you create with your insecurities when you’re young.

“It feels like we’ve accidentally created a culture where the concept of the mask is now what you aspire towards. The song is about craving an interaction that doesn’t have a filter.”

Benzie is joined in the lineup by guitarist Clint Vincent, bassist Stewart Hill, drummer Luke Williams and guitarist Luke Palmer.

Dead Letter Circus is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Dead Letter Circus tracklist

1. The Armour You Own

2. The Real You

3. Change

4. Running Out Of Time

5. We Own The Light

6. Heartline

7. Ladders For Leaders

8. Trade Places

9. Say It Won’t Be Long

10. Home