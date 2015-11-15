Deftones confirm Paris gigs cancelled

The Deftones have cancelled their shows in Paris in the wake of Friday’s terror attacks and paid tribute to the “tremendously electric city.”

The band were due to perform at the Bataclan venue last night, tonight and Monday, but the building is a crime scene after 89 rock fans were murdered during an Eagles Of Death Metal show on Friday. Shows in Berlin on November 18, Cologne on November 19 and at London’s Wembley Arena on November 21 have also been pulled.

In total, 132 people were killed and 352 hurt in coordinated attacks around the French capital. Seven suicide bombers are thought to have been involved and extremist group IS has claimed responsibility.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Deftones say: “Much has been said, as well as seen, on every media outlet about the events in Paris. Some of us were in attendance at Le Bataclan, and the rest of our family, just blocks away on this night.

“We have been to Paris many, many times, and we’ve had some of the most amazing shows in this tremendously electric city. With this being said, and with our deepest condolences, love and respect to everyone affected, and to all of us who share this planet, we must return home to our loved ones. We will return when appropriate.

“If you have a ticket to the shows, we will be back to you shortly with further information. Until then, please never forget the power of gathering, and one of the most unbelievable feelings of all – that PMA.”

Meanwhile, two Scottish rock fans – Christine Tudhope and Mariesha Payne – who were at the Bataclan on Friday have told Sky News how they hid in a cellar to escape the gunmen.

Ms Tudhope says: “We could hear everything from above going on. Bullets, grenades, explosions, screams. We were directly under the stage area and we could hear everything. At one point we heard the terrorists on their walkie-talkies. “

Ms Payne adds: “We ended up in a room that we couldn’t get out of. We found a door for the cellar and we ran in. We locked the door and barricaded ourselves in and turned the lights out.

“We were just sitting there waiting to be shot. We later found out that if we had made it out onto the street, they were shooting from the windows.”

The Eagles Of Death Metal’s merchandise seller Nick Alexander has been confirmed as one of those who died in the attacks.

Rock world unites in grief over Paris terror attacks