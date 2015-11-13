Hostages taken at Eagles Of Death Metal Paris gig

A hostage situation at a Paris venue where the Eagles Of Death Metal were performing on Friday night has ended with as many as 80 people killed by gunmen.

The band were playing at the French capital’s Bataclan venue on Friday (November 13) and Sky News and the BBC are reporting that around 80 people have died there and more than 120 in total killed in shootings and suicide bombings around Paris.

At the Bataclan, gunmen burst into the venue and opened fire before detonating suicide bombs.

A state of emergency has been declared in France and 15000 military personnel have been deployed onto the streets. It is understood eight attackers have been accounted for in Paris.

Emily Dorio, wife of EODM drummer Julian, tells the Washington Post that the band are safe. She says: “He called to say that he loved me and he was safe. Everyone on stage was able to get off.”

Later, a statement from the band’s label, Universal Records, was released. It reads: “No members of the band were killed. That is confirmed.”

A statement has been posted on the band’s Facebook page too, reading: “We are still currently trying to determine the safety and whereabouts of all our band and crew. Our thoughts are with all of the people involved in this tragic situation.”

Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme – who is also a member of Eagles Of Death Metal – is not in Paris with the band.

The Deftones are scheduled to play at the Bataclan on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights. In a Facebook post, they say: “Thank for all your inquiries on our well-being. Band and crew all safe and accounted for at this time. Prayers for those affected in these tragic events.”

U2, Marilyn Manson, Foo Fighters and Papa Roach are also due to play in Paris in the coming days.

French president Francois Hollande was whisked away from the Stade de France where France were playing a football match against Germany. Explosions were heard at a bar near the stadium.

French police say 11 people have also died in an attack at the Petit Cambodge restaurant.

President Barack Obama says in a TV statement: ”This is an attack not just on the people of France but an attack on all of humanity. We stand prepared and ready to provide whatever assistance the government and the people of France need. We want to be very clear that we stand with them in the fight against terrorism and extremism.”

A Foreign Office hotline has been set up in the UK for people who are concerned about relatives in France. The number is 0207008000.