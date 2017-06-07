Def Leppard launch Hysteria super-deluxe 30th Anniversary edition

Def Leppard have announced details of the 30th anniversary edition of Hysteria. Released on August 4, Hysteria (Remastered) will be available in several different editions, including a super-deluxe package and a double vinyl version. Full tracklisting below.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been thirty years since the release of Hysteria,” says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. “In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us.”

“I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories,” adds guitarist Phil Collen. “It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange’s insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished.”

Pre-order links:

5-CD / 2-DVD Super Deluxe Edition: UK | US

3-CD Deluxe Edition: UK | US

1-CD Edition: UK |US

2-LP Black vinyl: UK | US

2-LP Coloured vinyl: UK

Hysteria 30th Anniversary Tracklisting

CD DISC ONE – Hysteria

Women

Rocket

Animal

Love Bites

Pour Some Sugar On Me

Armageddon It

Gods Of War

Don’t Shoot Shotgun

Run Riot

Hysteria

Excitable

Love And Affection

CD TWO

Tear It Down (B-Side)

I Wanna Be Your Hero (Retro-Active)

Ride Into The Sun (Retro-Active)

Ring Of Fire (B-Side)

Women (Radio Edit)

Rocket (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

Love Bites (Radio Edit)

Hysteria (Radio Edit)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (Radio Edit)

Armageddon It (Radio Edit)

Release Me (Stumpus Maximus)

Classic Album - Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD THREE

Rocket (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)

Armageddon It (The Nuclear Mix) (12” Single)

Animal (Extended Version)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Extended Version)

Excitable (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

Rocket (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

Rock Of Ages (Live) (B-Side)

Love And Affection (Live) (B-Side)

Billy’s Got A Gun (Live) (B-Side)

CD FOUR - In The Round In Your Face (Live)

Stagefright

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

Women

Too Late For Love

Hysteria

Gods Of War

Die Hard The Hunter

CD FIVE - In The Round In Your Face (Live)

Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

Foolin’

Armageddon It

Animal

Pour Some Sugar On Me

Phil Solo

Rock Of Ages

Photograph

DVD DISC ONE – Video List

Rocket (TOTP)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (TOTP)

Animal (TOTP)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Brit Awards)

Women (Promo Video)

Animal (Promo Video)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (Promo Video)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (US Version Live)

Hysteria (Promo Video)

Love Bites (Promo Video)

Rocket (Promo Video)

Armageddon It (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD DISC TWO – Video List

Introduction (Classic Albums)

Animal (Classic Albums)

Hysteria (Classic Albums)

Rocket (Classic Albums)

Love Bites (Classic Albums)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Classic Albums)

BONUS MATERIAL

Initial Recordings Of Animal (Classic Albums)

Rick Gets Hysterical (Classic Albums)

Hysteria (Acoustic Performance) (Classic Albums)

Drumming - Return To The Status Quo (Classic Albums)

The Album According To Joe (Classic Albums)

Sugar Stripped Down (Classic Albums)

Pour Some Sugar On Me (Acoustic Performance) (Classic Albums)

Guitars, Guitars, Guitars (Classic Albums)

Windmill II And The Gods Of War (Classic Albums)

Mutt’s Vocals In The Mix (Classic Albums)

The Album Is Finally Released (Classic Albums)

Def Leppard Quiz