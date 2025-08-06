The Pogues announce expanded 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash
Rum Sodomy & The Lash is getting another lash
The Pogues are celebrating the 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash with a newly-expanded reissue of the record.
The new reissue will be available in a two-LP vinyl edition and a two-CD set. Both editions will feature the original Elvis Costello-produced album and two single B-sides, along with a bonus disc that compiles 1986's Poguetry In Motion EP, with four songs from a BBC Radio 1 session taped for DJ Janice Long's show, two live B-sides recorded at Glasgow Barrowland, and a cover of The Lovin’ Spoonfuls Do You Believe In Magic.
The CD edition of the reissue will be available from September 19 (October 24 in America), with the vinyl edition following on October 24 (US, November 28).
The full tracklist is:
Disc 1
Rum Sodomy & The Lash
The Sick Bed Of Cúchulainn
The Old Main Drag
Wild Cats Of Kilkenny
I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day
A Pair Of Brown Eyes
Sally MacLennane
Dirty Old Town
Jesse James
Navigator
Billy’s Bones
The Gentleman Soldier
And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda
Bonus Tracks
The Parting Glass (B-Side)
A Pistol For Paddy Garcia (B-Side)
Disc 2
Poguetry In Motion EP
London Girl
A Rainy Night In Soho
The Body Of An American
Planxty Noel Hill
BBC Radio 1 – The Janice Long Show – July 11 1985
Wild Cats Of Kilkenny
Billy’s Bones
The Old Main Drag
Dirty Old Town
Bonus Tracks
A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Live at Glasgow Barrowland)
Sally MacLennane (Live at Glasgow Barrowland)
Do You Believe in Magic? (Rough Mix)
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
