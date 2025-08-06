The Pogues announce expanded 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash

The Pogues are celebrating the 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1985 album Rum Sodomy & The Lash with a newly-expanded reissue of the record.



The new reissue will be available in a two-LP vinyl edition and a two-CD set. Both editions will feature the original Elvis Costello-produced album and two single B-sides, along with a bonus disc that compiles 1986's Poguetry In Motion EP, with four songs from a BBC Radio 1 session taped for DJ Janice Long's show, two live B-sides recorded at Glasgow Barrowland, and a cover of The Lovin’ Spoonfuls Do You Believe In Magic.



The CD edition of the reissue will be available from September 19 (October 24 in America), with the vinyl edition following on October 24 (US, November 28).



The full tracklist is:



Disc 1



Rum Sodomy & The Lash



The Sick Bed Of Cúchulainn

The Old Main Drag

Wild Cats Of Kilkenny

I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day

A Pair Of Brown Eyes

Sally MacLennane

Dirty Old Town

Jesse James

Navigator

Billy’s Bones

The Gentleman Soldier

And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda

Bonus Tracks



The Parting Glass (B-Side)

A Pistol For Paddy Garcia (B-Side)

Disc 2



Poguetry In Motion EP



London Girl

A Rainy Night In Soho

The Body Of An American

Planxty Noel Hill



BBC Radio 1 – The Janice Long Show – July 11 1985



Wild Cats Of Kilkenny

Billy’s Bones

The Old Main Drag

Dirty Old Town



Bonus Tracks



A Pair Of Brown Eyes (Live at Glasgow Barrowland)

Sally MacLennane (Live at Glasgow Barrowland)

Do You Believe in Magic? (Rough Mix)

