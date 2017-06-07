Watch Brian May unbox Queen Monopoly

Brian May has released a video showing him unboxing the new Queen Monopoly board game.

The band’s version of the popular game came to light in March this year, with May highlighting the six unique payer tokens that come bundled with the game.

They reference Bicycle Race from 1978’s Jazz album, Hammer To Fall from 1984’s The Works, a vacuum cleaner from the I Want To Break Free video, a radio from classic track Radio Ga Ga, the robot from the cover of 1977 album News Of The World and one of May’s guitars.

May says of the project: “I think fans will be enchanted by the depth of detail in this special Queen edition of an already well-loved game.

“We have subtly morphed the traditional property-developing journey of Monopoly into the real-life adventure of a rock band on the road.

“Players will plot a whole career, based on developing bigger and better shows in venues all around the globe. Join us and conquer the world!”

Queen Monopoly will be released on June 23 and is available to pre-order via Queen’s online store.

May launched his new book Queen In 3D last month, which documents the band’s history through more than 300 stereoscopic photographs – the majority of which were taken by May himself – and viewable through his OWL viewer which comes with the publication.

The guitarist also recently released his new album with Kerry Ellis titled Golden Days and will head out on the road with Queen and Adam Lambert from November.

Queen + Adam Lambert European tour dates

Nov 01: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 02: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Nov 04: Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary

Nov 06: Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

Nov 08: Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

Nov 10: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Nov 12: Amneville Galaxie, Luxembourg

Nov 13: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 17: Zalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Nov 19: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Nov 21: Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 25: 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Nov 26: SSE Arena, Belfast, UK

Nov 28: Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK

Nov 30: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Dec 01: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, UK

Dec 03: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Dec 05: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

Dec 06: First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Dec 08: Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, UK

Dec 09: Arena, Manchester, UK

Dec 12: O2 Arena, London, UK

Dec 13: O2 Arena, London, UK

Dec 15: The SSE Arena, London, UK

Dec 16: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

