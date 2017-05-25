Deez Nuts share video for new single Remedy

Deez Nuts have released a video for their track Remedy.
The video was filmed by Daniel Prieß from Lion Fighter Productions and was captured during the band’s recent You Are Part Of This European tour.
The band say: “Check out the video clip for Remedy to get an impression about the fantastic vibe on this tour that was an event amongst friends.”
Remedy features on the Australian hardcore outfit’s fifth studio album Binge & Purgatory which was released in April via Century Media and Sony Music Entertainment.
Vocalist JJ Peters, bassist Sean Kennedy, guitarist Matthew Rogers and drummer Alex Salinger have also added festival appearances to their summer tour, which include Hellfest, With Full Force, Jera On Air and Resurrection Festival.
Find a full list of Deez Nuts tour dates below.
Deez Nuts The Summer Of Binge And Purgatory 2017 tour dates
Jun 16: Freiburg - Crash, Germany
Jun 17: Metz Monkey Show, France
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Paris Glazart, France
Jun 20: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany (w/ Suicidal Tendencies)
Jun 21: Kiel Schaubude, Germany
Jun 22: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 23: Oostende Elysee, Belgium
Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands
Jun 25: Gottingen Exil, Germany (w/ Obey The Brave)
Jun 27: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany (w/ Obey The Brave)
Jun 28: Meyrin Geneve Undertown, Czech Republic
Jun 29: Aarau Kiff Foyer, Czech Republic
Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Warm Up, Germany
Jul 01: Giebelstadt Mission Ready Festival, Germany
Jul 02: Losheim Reality Bites Festival, Germany
Jul 03: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, Germany (w/ First Blood)
Jul 04: Regensburg Airport, Germany(w/ Northlane, Chelsea Grin, Obey The Brave)
Jul 05: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Steyr Roda, Austria (w/ First Blood)
Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 08: Kapfenberg Overdrive Festival, Austria
Jul 09: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia (w/ First Blood, Obey The Brave)
Jul 10: Ljubljana Gala Hala, Slovenia (w/ Obey The Brave)
Jul 11: Padova Bahnhof, Italy
Jul 12: Porto Sant’Elpido Bagni Pazzi, Italy
Jul 13: Stuttgart Juha West, Germany (w/ First Blood)
Jul 14: Herk De Stad Rock Herk, Belgium
Jul 15: Goldenstadt Afdreit Un Buten Festival, Germany
Jul 16: Rostock Alte Zuckerfabrik, Germany
Jul 18: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Jul 19: Wroclaw Carpe Diem, Poland
Jul 20: Munich Backstage Free & Easy, Germany (w/ Obey The Brave)
Jul 22: Lindau Umsonst & Draussen, Germany
Jul 23: Siegen Vortex, Germany
Jul 26: Tel Aviv Gagarin, Israel (w/ Kids Insane)
Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany (afternoon)
Jul 28: Bausendorf Riez Open Air, Germany (evening)