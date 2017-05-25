Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky writes open letter to late singer

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has written an emotional open letter to her late husband.

The Soundgarden frontman died by suicide last week at the age of 52 following a show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre leaving the music world stunned.

In the letter, which has been published via Billboard, Vicky says she’s “broken” by Cornell’s death and will think of him “every minute of every day.”

She writes: “To My Sweet Christopher. You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back.

“We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

“I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, Your Vicky.”

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, who carried out the autopsy on Cornell, ruled his death as “suicide by hanging” with the Detroit News reporting that the singer was found on the bathroom floor of his suite at the MGM Grand Detroit with a red rubber exercise band around his neck.

However, the singer’s family have questioned the coroner’s findings.

They say Cornell may have taken a higher dosage than prescribed of Ativan, which could have affected his actions and that if Cornell had taken his own life, he had done so unknowingly.

The toxicology report from the Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to be released, according to the Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich.

Cornell’s ashes will be buried at a private ceremony on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

