Death From Above return with new album and video

Death From Above have announced their return with a new album and music video.

They’ll release the album Outrage! Is Now on September 8 via Last Gang Records/eOne – and it’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Physical World.

And to mark the announcement, the duo of Jesse F Keeler and Sebastien Grainger have shared a lo-fi video for their new track Never Swim Alone.

Grainger says: “There’s an absolute chaos and confusion in the world and people who would otherwise agree on most things seem to be disagreeing on everything.

“There’s a lot more space between the poles of opinion and views on the world. It seems like there’s a barrier of disgust as we dehumanise one another based on a few slight differences of opinion.

“The album title is an observation of this hyper-sensitivity, which we’re all a part of.”

Keeler adds: “I hope fans hear the progression. This record is very much the result of the environment and experiences of the last five years.

“If we didn’t have struggle, life would be really fucking boring. These songs are a anti-boredom manifesto.”

Death From Above have also lined up a run of live shows across North America in support of Outrage! Is Now, which is available for pre-order.

Death From Above Outrage! Is Now tracklist

Nomad Freeze Me Caught Up Outrage! Is Now Never Swim Alone Moonlight Statues All I C Is U & Me NVR 4EVR Holy Books

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Oct 20: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Oct 21: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Oct 23: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 25: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Oct 27: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Oct 28: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 30: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 31: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Nov 02: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Nov 03: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Nov 07: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Nov 08: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Nov 10: Englewood Gothic Theatre, CO

Nov 11: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Nov 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Nov 15: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

Nov 17: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Nov 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 20: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 21: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Nov 23: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 24: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Nov 25: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Nov 27: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Dec 01: Toronto The Phoenix, ON

