Neck Deep smell the flowers in video for In Bloom

Neck Deep have released a video for their new track titled In Bloom.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Peace And The Panic which will launch on August 18 via Hopeless Records.

The Welsh outfit announced the follow-up to 2015’s Life’s Not Out To Get You in May this year with new tracks Happy Judgement Day and Where Do We Go When We Go.

Neck Deep say: “Thank you so much for all your kind words. Some of you may have grown with us since Rain In July, others may have joined us from Life’s Not Out To Get You. Either way, we’re eternally grateful for your support and encouragement as we grow as a band and strive to create something new and exciting.”

The Peace And The Panic is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

Neck Deep will go on tour from October in support of the new album, with dates planned across the UK and Europe. They’ll then play shows across North America early next year.

Find the album artwork, tracklist and the band’s full list of live dates below.

Neck Deep The Peace And The Panic tracklist

Motion Sickness Happy Judgement Day In Bloom 19 Seventy Sumthin’ Parachute Don’t Wait Heavy Lies Critical Mistake The Grand Delusion Wish You Were Here Where Do We Go When We Go

Oct 04: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Oct 05: Dublin Tivoli Theatre, Ireland

Oct 07: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 11: Norwich LCR, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff University Student Union, UK

Oct 13: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 14: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 16: Brussels AB Box, Belgium

Oct 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 18: Paris Petit BAIN, France

Oct 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 21: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 23: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 24: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 25:Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 27: Vienna WUK, Austria

Oct 29: Segrate Mi Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Oct 30: Bologna Kindergarten, Italy

Nov 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 02: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Jan 18: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jan 20: Tempe Marquee Club, AZ

Jan 22: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jan 23: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Jan 24: Houston Warehouse Live-Ballroom, TX

Jan 26: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, GA

Jan 27: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jan 28: Orlando Plazas Live, FL

Jan 30: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Jan 31: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 01: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Feb 02: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Feb 03: Worcester Palladium, WA

Feb 05: Rochester Anthology, NY

Feb 08: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Feb 09: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Feb 10: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Feb 12: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Feb 13: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 14: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Feb 16: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Feb 20: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Feb 21: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Feb 23: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Feb 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Feb 25: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 27: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 28: Hollywood The Fonda Theatre, CA

