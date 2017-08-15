Marmozets announce UK headline tour

Marmozets have announced a UK headline tour which will take place later this year.

They previously revealed they would head out on the road throughout this month ahead of their appearances at Reading and Leeds on August 26 and 27.

Now they’ve revealed plans to play a total of 11 headline shows in October, kicking off at The Welly Club in Hull on the 17th and wrapping up with a set at Portsmouth’s Wedgwood Rooms on the 30th of the month.

Lead guitarist Jack Bottomley says: “Everyone’s so excited to get back on the road, we really can’t wait. We’re all in a really good place and we’re totally ready for what’s to come.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday, August 18, from SeeTickets.

The band launched their debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets in 2014 via Roadrunner Records and are now putting the finishing touches on their as-yet-untitled second album, which they’re recording with producer Gil Norton.

Vocalist Becca Macintyre said of their new material: “The sound we have so far is incredible. It’s still very much Marmozets and when you listen to it, it sounds like we’ve all recorded it in the same room.

“That’s exactly how it should be. It transmits the energy that we have when we play live.”

Find a full list of Marmozets’ 2017 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Aug 17: Newcastle Think Tank?

Aug 18: Sheffield Plug

Aug 19: Liverpool Arts Club

Aug 21: Oxford O2 Academy

Aug 22: Brighton The Haunt

Aug 23: London The Borderline

Aug 24: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Aug 26: Reading Festival

Aug 27: Leeds Festival

Oct 17: Hull The Welly Club

Oct 18: Middlesborough The Empire

Oct 19: Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Oct 21: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Oct 22: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 25: London The Garage

Oct 27: Norwich Arts Centre

Oct 28: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 29: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

