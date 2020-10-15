David Gilmour to release Yes I Have Ghosts as 7" single

David Gilmour will release his first new music for five years when Yes, I Have Ghosts comes out as a 7" vinyl single for Record Store Day on November 27. The song, written by Gilmour and wife Polly Samson, features the voice and harp playing of their daughter Romany. The new 7” version features a previously unheard alternate mix of the track by Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson.

"I was working on this song just as we went in to lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation," says Gilmour.



Yes, I Have Ghosts was digitally released in the Summer and was previously only available as part of the ground-breaking audiobook for Samson's latest novel A Theatre Of Dreamers.

“Collaborating with David - as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums - we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before," adds Samson.

Set on the idyllic Greek island of Hydra in 1960, A Theatre For Dreamers captures the hazy, sun-drenched days of an expat bohemian community of poets, painters, and musicians, including a twenty-five year old Leonard Cohen.



Before the Covid-19 lockdown Samson, Gilmour and family were about to take A Theatre For Dreamers on the road for a short series of shows blending words and music. Sadly these dates have had to be postponed until June 2021 but the 'Von Trapped Family’, as they dubbed themselves, took to Facebook to host live stream-adapted versions of the shows.

