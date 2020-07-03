Listen to David Gilmour’s first new music in five years

David Gilmour has released his new track Yes, I Have Ghosts – the former Pink Floyd vocalist and guitarist’s first new material since his 2015 album Rattle That Lock.

News of the recording came to light last month, when it was revealed the song, along with other new Gilmour material, would appear on his wife and author Polly Samson’s A Theatre For Dreamers audiobook.

Now, a week after the audiobook officially launched, Gilmour has released the track, which features his daughter Romany on backing vocals and harp.

Gilmour says in a statement: “I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers. But, as it turned out, the solution was right here – and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

A Theatre For Dreamers is set on Greek island of Hydra in 1960, with Samson writing the lyrics for Yes, I Have Ghosts.

Gilmour previously said: “The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before.

“The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.”

A 4K video for Yes, I Have Ghosts will premiere later today at 5.15pm BST.