David Gilmour shares live Rattle That Lock video

David Gilmour has released a live video for his track Rattle That Lock.

The title track from his 2015 solo album has been taken from the former Pink Floyd man’s upcoming concert film David Gilmour Live At Pompeii.

It will be screened at select cinemas around the world on September 13 and go on sale on CD, DVD and Blu-ray on September 29.

The footage was captured last year at the historic Italian town – 45 years after Pink Floyd played the Roman amphitheatre for Adrian Maben’s iconic film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.

Gilmour performed two shows at the venue last July, playing a selection of his solo tracks and Floyd classics including Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Money and The Great Gig In The Sky.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii is now available for pre-order, while a list of cinemas screening the film can be found at the official website.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii tracklist

5am Rattle That Lock Faces Of Stone What Do You Want From Me The Blue The Great Gig In The Sky A Boat Lies Waiting Wish You Were Here Money In Any Tongue High Hopes One Of These Days Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-5) Fat Old Sun Coming Back To Life On An Island Today Sorrow Run Like Hell Time/Breathe (In The Air) (Reprise) Comfortably Numb

