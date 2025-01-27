David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy musicians reunite for European tour

David Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar and bassist George Murray, who both played on Bowie's celebrated 'Beriln' trilogy' of albums, and formed two-thirds of the D.A.M. trio (drummer Dennis Davies sadly died from cancer in 2016), are to tour together for the first time since 1979 in celebration of those three iconic albums, Low, "Heroes" and Lodger.

The Carlos Alomar presents The D.A.M. Trilogy - Back To Berlin Tour 2025 kicks off in the German capital’s Metropol venue on November 7, just around the corner from the legendary West Berlin Hansa Studio where Bowie recorded the classic trilogy, before moving through Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Belgium the UK ending at Dublin's Vicar Street on December 1.

“Where other bands have toured Bowie’s songs extensively since his passing, these songs haven’t been performed the way they were meant to be. Until now,” says Alomar. “The Spiders From Mars are well known, but the D.A.M. Trio remains rock and roll’s best-kept secret. It’s time to honour our legacy, including Dennis’s.



“The fans we’ve met along the way are the ones who have driven this. We feel obliged to do it because they’ve waited so long for us to return to these songs. This could very well be our last spin of Europe.”

The pair, who will be joined by Tin Machine and Bowie’s Live Aid guitarist, Kevin Armstrong, New York-based singer, Cunio, Tal Bergman (Chaka Khan, Joe Bonamassa, LL Cool J) on drums, Axel Tosca (George Clinton, Robert Glasper, Louie Vega) on keys and synths and Lea Lorien (Scissor Sisters, David Morales) providing backing vocals.

Tickets go on general sale on January 31 at 10am (GMT). You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Carlos Alomar presents The D.A.M. Trilogy Back to Berlin Tour 2025

Nov 7: GER Berlin Metropol

Nov 9: NOR Oslo Santrum Scene

Nov 11: SWE Gothenburg Lorensbergsteatern

Nov 12: SWE Malmo Slagthusets Teater

Nov 13: DEN Veji, Vejle Musikteater

Nov 15: NED Eindhoven Muziekgebouw

Nov 16: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Nov 18: SWI Zurich Volkshaus

Nov 19: FRA Pari, Casino De Paris

Nov 21: BEL Antwerp Stadsschouwburg

Nov 23: UK Sheffield Octagon

Nov 24: UK Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 26: UK Glasgow The Old Fruitmarket City Halls

Nov 28: UK London Barbican

Nov 29: UK Bristol Beacon Hall

Decx 1: IRE Dublin Vicar St

Get tickets.

