Dave Grohl announces new mini-documentary Play

Dave Grohl has announced he will release a new mini-documentary later this year.

Titled Play, the two-part documentary will be released for digital download on August 10 via Columbia, and is slated to celebrate the "rewards and challenges of dedicating your life to playing and mastering a musical instrument." It includes an original composition written, filmed and played on seven instruments by Grohl.

Part one is a narrated, behind-the-scenes film that focusses on the relationship Grohl has with the music he's made, while part two contains the 23-minute, one-man performance of titular track Play, spliced together from each of the seven final takes.

On the project, Grohl says: "Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening.

"When I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master.

"You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned."

Grohl teased the project earlier this year, saying: "I’ll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I’ll record the first drum part, then I’ll run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first.

“Then I’ll do the same with all the guitars – all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental.”

As well as performing each part himself, Grohl also directed the film alongside Sonic Highways collaborator Mark Monroe.

The Play composition will be released on limited edition vinyl on September 28 and is available for pre-order now. Watch the teaser below.