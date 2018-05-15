Is Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl about to go full prog?

Dave Grohl says he’s planning to record a 25-minute instrumental.

The Foo Fighters leader also reports that he plans on playing every instrument on the track – and he’s looking to start the project in the coming weeks.

Grohl tells Madison.com: “I have a studio in Los Angeles where I'm going to set up an expanse of instruments – several drum kits, a load of guitars, bass, rhythm and lead.

“I’ll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I’ll record the first drum part, then I’ll run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first.

“Then I’ll do the same with all the guitars – all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental.”

He adds: “The best part is we'll film everything with multiple cameras so by the end of it, you’ll see and hear one song being played for 25 minutes, with six different Dave Grohls playing every note, on every single instrument, all the way through in one take.”

Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates will return to Europe this summer for a handful of shows before they head back to North America for further dates which stretch through until mid-October.

Foo Fighters recently appeared on The Ellen Show in the US and performed their Concrete And Gold track The Line.

Foo Fighters 2018 tour dates

Jun 05: Gothenburg Ullevi Arena, Sweden

Jun 10: Hamburg Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld, Germany

Jun 13: Bern Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 14: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jul 06: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 12: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 14: Wantagh Northwell Health & Jones Beach, NY

Jul 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 17: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 22: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 25: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 26: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 30: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 01: Seattle Safeco Field, WA

Sep 04: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 06: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 08: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 10: Portland Moda Centre At The Rose Quarter, OR

Sep 12: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 13: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Oct 15: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 17: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN