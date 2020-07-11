DarWin release video for Future History

US prog rocker DarWin has released a video for brand new song A Future History. The song is the first new music to be taken from DarWin's upcoming second album DarWin 2: A Frozen War, which will be released later this year. A new single, Nightmare Of My Dreams, will be released on August 14.

DarWin has amassed a stellar ;line-up for the follow-up to 2019's Origin Of Species, including Simon Phillips (Toto/The Who/Jeff Beck), Matt Bissonette (Elton John, David Lee Roth, Ringo Starr), Billy Sheehan (Mr Big/ Sons Of Apollo), Guthrie Govan (Aristocrats/Asia/Hans Zimmer/Steven Wilson), Greg Howe (Michael Jackson/Justin Timberlake) and, Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater/Sons Of Apollo).

"We started working on DarWin 2: A Frozen War while still finishing Origin Of Species," explains DarWin. "This new album is therefore more like a final chapter to OoS. The title song A Frozen War represents the final battle for the future of Earth. It has a heavier feel than the first album, and I think represents our best stuff.

“We shifted live recording to Iceland and Billy Sheehan joined us on bass in the studio while Matt was often traveling with Elton John. We’re also joined on the album by Guthrie Govan, Greg Howe and Derek Sherinian doing killer leads, and many more players that are super exciting.

“This first song we’re releasing, Future History is about traveling faster than lightspeed and therefore going back in time. It’s a real chuggy jam song that should rock hard. Matt’s thick harmonies soar over the heavy grooves to provide a sensation of flying next to a ray of light and watching your life pass before you. It was great to jam with Billy and Simon on this and trade licks with Greg in the solo section."

Pre-order A Future History.