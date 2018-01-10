Dan Patlansky premieres video for his new track Dog Day

Dan Patlansky has released the video for his new track Dog Day exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song will feature on the vocalist and guitarist’s upcoming album Perfection Kills, which will launch on February 2 via Caroline International – and is the follow-up to 2016’s Introvertigo.

Patlansky produced the new record himself, and says: “I learned so much working with Theo Crous who was the producer on my previous two albums Dear Silence Thieves and Introvertigo.

“I worked on pre-production and songwriting with Theo on a couple of the tracks for Perfection Kills and applied what I learned to the recording and production process of the album.

“Perfection Kills is all about my vision of making a record that still makes the songwriting a priority as in the past, the final product delivers a far more real and organic result.”

As for the results, Patlansky adds: “To me, it feels like a band playing live in the studio which isn’t far from the truth. As mentioned, the songs are still the priority and always will be, but on this album they come across far closer to the way they will sound live.

“This is the album I’ve wanted to make for a few years now. So all I wanted to do was get the sound and production in my head across to the listeners in a raw and charmingly rough way.”

Perfection Kills is now available for pre-order.

Patlansky will head out on tour across the UK in March, where he’ll be supported by Mollie Marriott, who recently released her debut album Truth Is A Wolf.

Find a list of Patlansky’s tour dates below, along with the Perfection Kills cover art and tracklist.

Dan Patlansky Perfection Kills tracklist

Johnny Never Long Enough Mayday Too Far Gone Judge A Man Junket Man iEyes Shake The Cage My Dear Boy Dog Day

Mar 15: Manchester Deaf Institute

Mar 16: Newcastle The Cluny

Mar 17: Leek Foxhole Arts Centre

Mar 18: Bristol The Tunnel

Mar 20: Sheffield Greystones

Mar 21: London Borderline

